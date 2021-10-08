Sixteenth anniversary of devastating earthquake today

MANSEHRA: The traders have decided to observe a complete shutter down strike and stage protest on 16th anniversary of the 2005 devastating earthquake today (Friday).

The traders and other earthquake affected people have been expressing concern over the government’s lackluster attitude towards the reconstruction of the educational, health and other infrastructure in the area.

The people would also visit the mass graves in Balakot and Garlat areas, which were declared red zones by the government, for recitations of the Holy Quran and pray for the departed souls.

A mega ceremony, which is scheduled to be held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Balakot, would largely be attended among others by the affectees, lawmakers and high-ups of the provincial government and district administration.

The traders and local organisations working for the rights of the affectees had already announced to block Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic in protest against the delay in allotment of the plots at the Balakot city.

“We will take to the streets and block the MNJ Road on the 16th anniversary of the earthquake to protest the failure of the authorities to complete the New Balakot City project, which was launched in 2006,” former nazim of Balakot tehsil Rajab Ali had told a meeting two days ago.

The participants included the former local body members, traders and people from other walks of life.

Rajab Ali had said that both federal and provincial governments were responsible for the misery of the earthquake survivors, who still lived in the Balakot Red Zone. On 8 October 2005, a devastating magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as parts of Pakistan. Thousands of people were killed and injured in the tragedy.