JI to help commoners go into assemblies: Siraj

SUKKUR: Jamaat-e-Islami will help people get rid of corrupt mafias, and send the members of downtrodden segment of society into the assemblies by bringing an end to imperialistic politics.

Addressing a gathering on the way to Islamkot, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq said that incumbent rulers had deprived peasants, students, daily wagers, and other citizens of basic amenities who were facing hardships to have an access to food, potable water and medicines.

He asserted that the JI’s revolutionary steps would bring revolutionary changes and put an end to injustices, adding that his party would bring the Islamic system.

He said the country had been facing scores of issues since its inception because of dirty politics, adding, “Children of corrupt people are studying in high standard educational institutions while the children of poor are being provided with sub-standard education.”

The JI chief said that parliamentarians of the imperialistic systems had done nothing to bring an improvement in the lives of poor people, rather they amassed wealth and set up sugar mills. He added that it was the right time to put all the corrupt politicians into prison and bring about a revolutionary change in the country.

He added that politics of JI was to serve the masses without any discrimination, adding, “Sindh is Babul Islam, therefore people should hoist the flag of JI at their houses and vote for the JI in future.”JI leaders Muhammed Hussain Mehanti, Ubedullah Bhutto and others were with him on the occasion.