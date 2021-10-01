PESHAWAR: Mother of neuro and spinal surgeon, Dr Mohammad Ishaq Khan of Mardan Medical Complex, died on Thursday after protracted illness.
Her funeral prayer will be offered today, Friday at 9am at her native town Lundkhwar of the Takht Bhai Tehsil in the Mardan district. She was suffering from coronavirus and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Hayatabad Medical Complex two months back but could not recover.
