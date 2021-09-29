Qul for Lt-Col Shahid Jan today

PESHAWAR: Lt-Colonel (Retd) Shahid Jan passed away after a brief illness.
His funeral prayer was offered on Tuesday at the Abu Baqar Masjid on Shami Road and he was laid to rest at Nauthia graveyard.
People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was 89.
He was the father of the noted cultural activist and historian, Dr Ali Jan, Major (r) Ahmad Jan, Ms Rumina Jan, younger brother of Brigadier (r) Mahmud Jan and brother-in-law of social activist and environmentalist Dr Adil Zareef.
His Rasm-e-Qul would be offered today (Wednesday) after the Asr prayers at the family residence, House No 198, Street No 11, Shami Road, Peshawar Cantonment.
