Pakistani team secures second position at FSR

Islamabad : Following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, Formula Electric Racing – a team of students from Pakistan Navy Engineering College of NUST – has risen to prominence against all odds by winning overall second position at the Formula Student Russia ’21 (FSR), thereby securing first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition.
The team also stood second in all individual events of the competition, including Engineering Design event, Business Plan Presentation and Cost & Manufacturing Event. FSR is an international Formula Student Engineering Competition, bringing together teams from around the globe to showcase their Formula Student Vehicle Prototypes. The Business Plan event comprised a Business Plan Presentation Video (BPPV), followed by a Business Plan Presentation (BPP).
BPPV is a 30s pitch video while BPP is a ten-minute presentation based on a Deep Dive Topic provided by the judges.
