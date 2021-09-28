Yasmin for making PKLI a teaching institution

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed performance of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Chairman Board of Governors PKLI Professor Javed Raza Gardezi, Dean PKLI Professor Dr. Faisal Dar, Mian Zahidur Rehman, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Dr. Murtaza and other officials were present in the meeting. Dean PKLI Dr Faisal Dar and DG PHOTA Dr Murtaza gave presentations about their respective organisations. The minister said, “The PKLI is performing excellent services. She said the government has put the institute on right track and now its focus is on making the PKLI as much beneficial for common man as possible. The minister said the PKLI shall be made a teaching institution. The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is being developed on modern lines.