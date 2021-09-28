E-Pay system for traffic fines extended to smaller districts

LAHORE:On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, steps are under way to improve traffic management issues and the scope of e-Pay system has been extended to smaller districts of Punjab, said DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar Sukhera while giving directions to the officers during a meeting held at traffic headquarters here on Monday.

The DIG said e-Pay system pilot project is successfully under way in major cities of Punjab and this system is also being implemented in remaining districts. Citizens are no more required to stand in long queues in front of banks for payment of challans and other fees. E-Pay system will enable citizens for online payment of traffic challan and payment of fee for learning driving licence by EasyPaisa, online banking and ATM machine, he said.

The traffic police chief said overloaded vehicles affect smooth flow of traffic and cause dangerous accidents. In a special campaign started some days ago, around 1,025 overloaded vehicles have been impounded in different police stations, Sukhera added.

He said overloading and rash driving are not tolerable and indiscriminate actions would be taken in this regard. He stressed weekly progress reports be sent to the traffic headquarters. During the meeting, DIG Traffic Sohail Sukhera instructed all the traffic officers to expedite special drive for awareness about traffic rules and applying reflective stickers in slow moving vehicles which cause accidents.

He said Punjab Traffic Police is a helping force for all the citizens on roads therefore all officers and officials should ensure smooth flow of traffic and win hearts of citizens with their positive and courteous behaviour.