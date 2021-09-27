Indian troops martyr two Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth in the Bandipora district, Sunday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Watrina village on the outskirts of Bandipora town. A senior police officer, who was part of the operation, told the media that the Indian forces, including army’s 14RR, launched a CASO in the Watrina area this morning and martyred the youth. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.