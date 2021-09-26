‘Qul’ of Gen Ishfaq Nadeem today

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Qul’ of Lieutenant General (r) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed of 34 AK /62 PMA, will be held today (Sunday), at Zakia Marquee, Sector E-11, at 4 p.m. and ‘dua’ will be offered at 5:30 p.m., says a press release.

Separate arrangements for ladies have also been made. For any information/coordination, Lt Col (r) Tehseen Bangash, can be contacted on his cell phone no. 0333-9100967.

For condolence of Gen Ishfaq, his brother Imran Naeem Ahmed can be reached through his cell phone number 0321-5173277.