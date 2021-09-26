LDA demolishes illegal buildings

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a campaign against illegal constructions and encroachments and demolished several buildings here on Saturday. Officials said the drive was started on the direction of Director General LDA.

They said staff of Town Planning with a large contingent of enforcement staff and police conducted a grand operation against illegal constructions and encroachments in the adjoining areas of Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Jail Road and Canal Road and demolished and sealed several illegal buildings, shops, showrooms and unplanned structures.

On the occasion, Chief Town Planner said that full action would be taken against illegal constructions and negligence of LDA staff would not be tolerated under any circumstances.