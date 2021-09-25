Govt, opposition lock horns over NAB chairman

KARACHI: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said in a conversation with host Shahzad Iqbal in the programme 'Naya Pakistan' that Shehbaz Sharif should step down voluntarily as opposition leader to make constitutional need for consultation with the opposition leader possible, which is virtually impossible, until Shehbaz Sharif continues to hold the office.

He said Shehbaz is facing cases of corruption, assets beyond means and unlawfully exercising his powers as chief minister of Punjab. He should show grace and quit the seat of opposition leader for anyone of his companions. He termed it only possible way of meeting the need for consultation with the opposition leader to appoint the NAB chairman. He said that by doing so, Shehbaz would earn respect from all corners and will create an example for others.

Responding to this offer made by the state minister, PMLN stalwart and former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq termed it next to impossible. He said Shehbaz Sharif, as leader of opposition, enjoys the confidence of all small and major parties sitting on opposition benches in the house. "No one can replace Shehbaz Sharif as leader of opposition" Ayaz stated. He said the government is doing all this to get into a comfortable position in the near future. Former chairman Senate and general secretary of PPPP, Nayyer Bukhari, also participated in the discussion. He said any attempt to avoid constitutionally mandatory consultation with the opposition leader would be foiled. He said rules do not allow extension in the term of service of the NAB chairman. If they do it by an ordinance, the PPPP would not allow it.