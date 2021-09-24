Uniform education system provides equal opportunities: Awan

RAWALPINDI: PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the uniform curriculum introduced by the PTI government would end the disparity between the rich and poor classes.

He expressed these views Thursday while addressing a ceremony held in honour of position-holders of master’s degree examinations, Punjab University, at the Govt Postgraduate College, Asghar Mall.

Babar said the single curriculum would not only curb the divide of mullah, mister and babu but would ensure a level playing field for everyone to excel. He said he was very pleased to visit his alma mater, adding Govt College, Asghar Mall, was his own, as his spirits were associated with the institution.

“I have nominated myself as the ambassador of Asghar Mall College and will make efforts to make it an exemplary institution,” he added. “Almost 41 years ago I studied at this place and it was a golden period of my life,” he added.

He said he had written to the federal education minister to include the college in the National Heritage List as it was the oldest institution in the city. He asked the administration of the college to prepare a list of deserving students to provide them financial assistance through the Ehsaas Programme for scholarships. He said the youth was the country’s “biggest asset” and the government would invest as much as it can to empower the young population.