LNG reference: Witness testifies against ex-PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 28 after testifying one more witness against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other co-accused appeared before the court. At the outset of hearing, the court inquired about Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi. The associate lawyer informed the court that Abbasi was busy in Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court instructed that he be called to cross-examine the witness. After this, the court recorded the statement of Project Director SECP Asim Ali Trimzi. Later, Miftah Ismail’s counsel cross-examined witness Muhammad Farhan.
