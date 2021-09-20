NUML delegation visits Al Azhar University

Islamabad : A delegation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) led by the Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (r) visited Al Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt, says a press release.

Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brigadier (r) Muhammad Ibrahim and Dean Faculty of Languages Dr. Sofia Lodhi also included in the delegation.

During the visit the NUML delegates met with the President Al Azhar University Dr. Mohamed Al Mahrassawy and discussed the prospects and possibilities of cooperation between NUML and Al Azhar University.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML lauded the role of Al Azhar University in creating awareness about Islam in the world and promoting unity among Muslim Ummah. He said that it would be honour for NUML to work with Al Azhar University to promote languages and research in the region. President Al Azhar University thanked Rector NUML and assured his full support in this regard. At Alazhar delegates also visited Al Azhar Shareef and met with Abdul Rehman Moosa who is advisor to Grand Imam of Egypt Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyab and Head of International Cooperation at Al azhar Shareef.

During the visit the delegates also visits Ain Shams University and met with the president and discussed the possible cooperation in the field of research and languages.