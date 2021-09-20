Three factories sealed in drive against pollution

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday sealed three factories in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate for not taking steps to prevent environmental pollution.

The officials of the district administration and other relevant departments raided the factories in the industrial estate and found that three entities had not taken any measures to minimise the environmental pollution.

The officials sealed the factories and said that legal action would be taken against the owners.

Earlier, the civil society organisations had held a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar and expressed their concern over the rising pollution in the provincial capital.

The delegation gave a presentation to the commissioner about the air and other environmental pollution. They also proposed short-term and long-term schemes to stop the environmental pollution in Peshawar.

The delegation also suggested establishment of Green Police for handling the environmental pollution cases and implementation of the rules and regulation for environmental protection.

The meeting appreciated the administration for taking action against the polythene bags and other hazardous waste from factories. It also suggested launching an awareness campaign.