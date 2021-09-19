PIA transports foreigners from Kabul

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines operated a special chartered flight PK6250 from Kabul to Islamabad for foreign journalists and philanthropists working in Kabul.

The PIA operated the special chartered flight on an urgent basis on the request made by various organisations, international news channels and news agencies. PIA officials coordinated with these organisations and issued them swift bookings and tickets for a safe and convenient travel to Pakistan. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said: “Our common concern for this special flight was to facilitate these groups on a humanitarian basis.”

The PIA station manager at Kabul and Public Relations team took a lead in this project. Executive Director of Frontline Defenders Andrew Anderson thanked Arshad Malik for the support. The Committee to Protect Journalists in its statement said: “It is grateful that the Pakistan International Airlines was able to facilitate the evacuation of journalists who would be at risk had they remained in Afghanistan."