Siraj wants electoral reforms with consensus

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that electoral reforms without political consensus from all sides would be a futile exercise and create further political polarization.

He said the PTI government’s plan for legalising electronic voting machines before the elections was tantamount to digital rigging of the polls.

Addressing JI Majlise Shoora (executive council) meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday, he rejected the proposed bill against religion conversion, domestic violence bill and other anti-Islam legislations, terming them attack on the ideological basis of the country and warned the government to mend its ways or get ready to face the protest.

The JI Shoora discussed the performance of JI in cantonment board elections, preparations for future polls, overall political and economic situation of the country and that of Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine. It also expressed solidarity with the journalist community on their struggle for freedom of press.

Sirajul Haq announced the JI would launch a campaign for the protection of women under the Islamic laws. He said the JI would organise the youths all over the country, criticising the ruling party for deceiving the younger generation in the name of “change.”

He appealed to the people to reject the status quo parties in the elections and vote for the JI to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.