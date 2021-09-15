IG orders using latest technology to arrest criminals

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all available resources should be used to provide justice to citizens who are being harassed at the hands of thugs, proclaimed offenders, land grabbers and court absconders.

He said that intelligence-based operations as well as modern technology and other resources should be fully utilised to arrest such anti-social elements across the province; he issued these instructions in a letter sent to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province on Tuesday.

The IG directed RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to show zero tolerance and take stern action against these criminal elements that are enemies of life and property of the people. He further said that non-discriminatory and prompt legal action against crooks, mafias and their patrons occupying public and private property is the top priority of the Punjab Police. He said that full support should be sought from other government departments and if any influential person or government official was found to be supporting the occupation mafia, then legal action should be taken against him irrespective of his status and designation.

He further said that in order to further improve the atmosphere of security in the society, counter-operations and intelligence-based operations should be intensified and weekly reports of these operations should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly. Instructing the supervisory officers, the IG Punjab further said that they should formulate an effective plan under their supervision for the prevention of serious crimes and bring the culprits to justice.

DIG: The DIG Operations visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health on Tuesday. The hospital staff briefed the police officer on the working of different departments, including the Drug Treatment Centre.