Five jailed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: A court in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek sentenced five men to several years in prison for a deadly bride kidnapping that sparked protests in the Central Asian country where the practice is systemic.

The body of 27-year-old Aizada Kanatbekova was found outside the city in April, two days after security camera footage widely shared on social media showed her being bundled into a car. An investigation found that she was raped and strangled in the vehicle.