Jirga concerned over excessive power load shedding

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga, an alliance of various political parties, traders and civil society members, has expressed concern over excessive power load shedding in the provincial metropolis and urged the government to take notice of it.

The concern was voiced at a meeting of the Jirga held at the residence of its spokesperson and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Arbab Khizer Hayat, here on Sunday.

Peshawar Qaumi Jirga Chairman Khalid Ayub , Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam former minister and Jirga President Molana Amanullah Haqqani, Awami National Party`s former MPA and Jirga Rahber Alamgir Khalil, Jamaat-i-Islami`s former provincial minister and general secretary of the Jirga Kashif Azam, former minister and a Pakistan People’s Party leader Ziaullah Afridi, trade elders Haji Mohammad Afzal, Malik Mehar Elahi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Habibullah Zahid were in attendance.

The jirga members pointed out that the residents and shopkeepers of different localities, including University Road, Tehkal, Gulberg, Sufaid Dheri, Warsak Road, Cantt and city, etc had been facing power outages for the last three years.

Briefing the media, Arbab Khizer Hayat said that the power consumers had repeatedly approached the relevant Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials to resolve the issue but to no avail.

He said Pesco should at least avoid the routine loadshedding to minimise miseries of consumers.

The Jirga expressed concern over excessive electricity load shedding in the provincial metropolis and warned that if the Pesco failed to ensure smooth power supply, then the political workers will ring the Wapda House to register a protest.