 
Monday September 13, 2021
Iraqi PM holds talks on Iran visit

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Tehran: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi met Iran’s recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday to discuss the neighbours’ economic relations. Kadhemi is the first foreign leader to visit the ultra-conservative Raisi, and he brought along a "high level political and economic delegation", Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

