RWMC continues cleanliness work despite rains

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out the cleaning of nullahs and drains in city areas in spite of heavy rains on Tuesday.

According to a RWMC spokesman, during the rains, the company had made special arrangements for cleaning in the city and deployed additional workers to clear the areas.

He informed that Company’s Nala gang comprising eight sanitary workers cleaned the drains in Union Councils 9 and 10 Khayaban-e-Sir Syed where rain water had entered in the low-lying houses.

He said that a special cleaning operation had also been carried out in Nulla Leh to alleviate the problems faced by residents of the area due to heavy rain.

The spokesman urged the people to avoid throwing solid waste, garbage and shopping bags in nullahs.