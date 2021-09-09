There is no parallel hockey federation: Bajwa

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has warned all the affiliated units to not get carried away with reports of a parallel federation.

PHF Secretary General Olympian Asif Bajwa told journalists here Wednesday that there was no parallel organisation in Pakistan hockey and no unconstitutional and parallel organisation would be allowed.

He further made it clear that September 9 had not been declared as the National Hockey Day by the PHF. “All affiliated units of the PHF will not be part of any unsolicited or unplanned activity in this regard. Action will be taken against those involved in unplanned and parallel activities,” warned Bajwa. “PHF is constitutionally the only body in the country to manage hockey activities,” he added.