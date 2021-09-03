Rising cases of robbery create panic among business community

SUKKUR: A spike in street crimes in Khairpur has created panic and sense of insecurity in the business community of the city. In recent incidents, armed men riding on a motorcycle snatched Rs 60,000 from Suresh Kumar, a cloth merchant while he was carrying the amount after drawing it from a bank. Meanwhile, a citizen identified as Zaffar Sheikh was deprived of Rs2 million while he was returning home after drawing the money from a bank. The business community of Khairpur has demanded security as the frequent cases of snatching have spread panic in the business community.