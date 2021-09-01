Pakistan, Germany ask Taliban to form ‘inclusive govt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Tuesday asked the Taliban set up in Kabul to announce the formation of a broad based ‘inclusive’ government in the next few days as a vacuum would see the role of the spoilers.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, Tuesday held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during the meeting stressed that at this pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history, it was important for the international community to remain in support and solidarity with the Afghan people. The prime minister underlined that urgent steps were needed to stabilise the security situation, address humanitarian needs, and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan, saying these would require sustained engagement with Afghanistan.

Imran Khan recalled his conversation with Chancellor Merkel, in which the two leaders had fruitful exchange of views on the Afghanistan situation. The prime minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and the region. He underscored that both Pakistan and Germany should work closely for the promotion of shared interests relating to regional peace and stability. Heiko Maas conveyed cordial greetings to Chancellor Merkel.