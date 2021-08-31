UK HC organises pre-departure event for 42 Pak scholars

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission organised a virtual pre-departure event for 42 Pakistani scholars here on Monday.

They have been awarded the Chevening scholarship 2021-22. According to the British High Commission, this year, 42 Pakistani scholars have been selected through a rigorous recruitment process and will soon proceed to the UK to study a one-year master’s programme, funded by the UK government’s prestigious Chevening programme. The scholarships support study at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision makers and opinion formers.

Over 3,000 mid-career professionals had applied for the programme and over 200 were interviewed, including applicants from all provinces of Pakistan. Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide and over the past five years, the UK has awarded almost 10,000 scholarships. There are over 50,000 Chevening alumni around the world, who comprise an influential and highly-regarded global network.