Agreement signed to support local artistes

Lahore:Punjab Information and Culture Department has joined hands with Snack Video, a short-video platform, to support local artistes financially as well as through promotions to highlight the culture and immense talent available in Punjab and Pakistan across the globe.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore on Friday. Punjab Minister for Cultur Khayal Ahmed Kastro,, Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwer, Naeemudin Syed, country head Snack Video, Tahir Abbas, CEO Trapezium, Faisal Anwar, Adviser to Minister Culture and Abubakar Javed from Alhamra Art Council were present.

According to the agreement, Information and Culture Department will share the lists of talented artistes with the platform. Selected artistes will then be able to create an alternative revenue stream by creating content on Snack Video. Trapezium Agency will be the execution agency in this collaboration.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that this collaboration between the department and Snack Video would surely help artistes to showcase their talents. He also appreciated Snack Video’s contribution to promote and support local artists.