Computerisation of warehouses key to modern policing: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that computerisation of warehouses is a very important project in terms of modern policing which should be completed as soon as possible under the supervision of DIG IT. The test run of modern software for warehousing computerisation should be started in next 15 days, IG ordered.

IG expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers while presiding over a high level meeting held at the Central Police Office on Friday. During the meeting, standing orders of Punjab Police and SOPs were discussed in detail. During the meeting, the officers briefed about the standing orders related to their respective departments.

IG further said that with the help of this modern software, there would be more transparency and improvement in the affairs of the treasuries and their monitoring, therefore it should be made functional as soon as possible and handed over to the districts. He further said that the DIG legal should prepare a comprehensive standing order on departmental matters relating to treasuries and send it to the R&D branch which would include details of proposals and amendments covering all aspects.

Giving instructions, IG Punjab further said that all the newly-issued standing orders of Punjab Police should be compiled in the form of a book while the supervisory officers should ensure implementation and monitoring of the instructions given in all the standing orders.