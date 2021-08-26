Sardar Tanveer calls on AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: The Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters relating to the reforms agenda of the government and the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that collective efforts are needed for the development of Azad Kashmir and that all resources will be channelised for the socio-economic uplift of the people.

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said accountability process without any discrimination will be started and revolutionary steps will be made to overcome unemployment.

He said we will have to work collectively to fulfill the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to turn Azad Kashmir into a model welfare oriented state.