30th is deadline for corona vaccination

LAHORE:The Lahore deputy commissioner has issued deadline of August 30, 2021 for the people associated with various sectors to get themselves vaccinated against corona, after which, strict action will be taken against the violators.

DC Mudassar Riaz said that teachers, administrative staff and transport sector staff should be vaccinated. He said the citizens who would get their corona vaccine till August 30, 2021 would be allowed to enter shopping malls.

He said that anyone wanting to travel within the country as well as abroad should get themselves vaccinated by August 30. Similarly, non-vaccinated citizens will not be allowed to stay in any hotel and guesthouse while the staff of all the hotels, restaurants and guesthouses should get themselves vaccinated till the deadline.