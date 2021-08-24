Strategy devised to launch uplift projects in all parts of KP: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had devised a strategy to launch uplift projects in all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official handout said that he paid a daylong visit to Abbottabad, where he inaugurated development projects worth billions of rupees. The chief minister was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, provincial cabinet members Kamran Bangash, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, and members of the provincial assembly.

Addressing a gathering there, he said that elected representatives in the past did nothing for Hazara Division. He added no injustice would be done and all districts would have an equal share in the development sector.

Highlighting the development schemes for Abbottabad, Mahmood Khan said that work on various developmental projects worth Rs17 billion was in progress in Abbottabad under the Provincial Annual Development Programme including up-gradation of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad to category-A and reconstruction of Government College of Technology Abbottabad.

The projects that the chief minister inaugurated included Shimla Park, Hazara Museum, widening and dualisation of Abbottabad-Murree Road and new building of Rescue 1122. Shimla Park, spanning over 16 kanals of land has been established at a cost of Rs227 million.

Hazara Museum, the first ever Museum in Hazara division, has been established at cost of Rs60 million. Moreover, the new building of Rescue 1122 has been built at a cost of Rs44 million. The Abbottabad-Murree Road has been widened at a cost of Rs1.131 billion.

Widening of the Abbottabad-Murree road also included the construction of 2 km long link road and footpath. The chief minister also performed the groundbreaking of Astro Turf Hockey Stadium project, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs115 million.

Estimated costs of the projects were Rs902 million and Rs714 million respectively. Other ongoing projects included establishment of Rescue Service (estimated cost Rs476 million), construction of Chamak Maira Dam (estimated cost Rs1130 million), special development package of Rs500 million for Galiyat Development Authority and other road sector projects.

Mahmood Khan said that under the current financial year, Rs2 billion had also been allocated for the new developmental projects of Abbottabad including a special development package of Rs500 million for different union counsels, the establishment of degree college Boi, Gravity Water Supply Scheme Havelian and establishment of IT Park in Abbottabad.

He said the provincial government was reconstructing 350 schools affected by earthquake through its own resources. The chief minister said that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), Rs20 billion have been allocated for various projects in Abbottabad including gravity water supply scheme, new water supply network, integrated solid waste management system, Sherwan adventure and family park, Salhad park and other projects.