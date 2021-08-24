NAB has solid evidence of money-laundering: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB has solid evidence of money-laundering of billions of rupees by the big fish in the names of Falooda Walas, Chhabri Walas and Papar Walas.

“The NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by utilizing all available resources as per law,” he said while chairing a meeting to review the NAB performance at the NAB Headquarters on Monday. He said the NAB from October 2017 to June 2021 recovered Rs 535 billion from corrupt elements that is a record achievement as compared to other years. He said the NAB has recovered Rs 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception and there are 1,273 corruption cases having an accumulative volume of approximately Rs 1,300 billion. “The NAB performance has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions,” he said.

He said the NAB has constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of a director, an additional director, an investigation officer, a counsel and experts of the Monetary and Land Revenue Department.

He said the NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against corruption and the SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. He said the NAB is considered a model organization in SAARC countries. He said the NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as it does not believe in victimization. “The NAB performance is being reviewed regularly on the basis of a monitoring and evaluation system,” he said.