To ensure transparency in recruitment: CM wants ETEA restructuring

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for restructuring the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) to enhance its capacity, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government would provide all the resources for this purpose so that a cent percent transparency could be ensured in the recruitment.

He was speaking while chairing the 29th meeting of the ETEA, which approved the annual budget of the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for the financial year 2021- 22.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a feasibility study for setting up a digital lab for ETEA.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the implementation of decisions taken in the last board meeting and a number of other decisions were also taken.

Besides Minister for Finance Taimur, Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries concerned, Vice-Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Executive Director ETEA and other senior officials attended the meeting. The board principally approved the proposed ETEA Service Rules 2021 and ETEA Financial Rules 2021, and the authorities concerned were directed to present the said rules to the provincial cabinet for approval after vetting by the Law and Finance departments.

The board also approved new SOPs for the ability tests to be conducted under ETEA.

The meeting was informed that a computer-based testing system is being introduced with the aim to announce the results of the tests as soon as the tests are over.

The meeting also approved ETEA’s procurement plan for the year 2021-22 and a training calendar to enhance the capacity of ETEA officers and other staff.