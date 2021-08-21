Police kill two criminals in encounter

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have shot dead two alleged criminals after a brief encounter in the Link Road area, when they carried out mugging of people.Reports said the police have found a gang of dacoits in the Link Road area, looting commuters and passersby. After seeing the police, the dacoits had opened fire at them. In retaliation, the police killed two criminals identified as Altaf, s/o Imdad Jaffri, and Muhammad Sharif, s/o Ali Muhammad Jaffri. The police have recovered an SMG and a double barrel gun and ammunition from their possession. The police said the criminals were wanted in different cases.