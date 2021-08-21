Minor girl kidnapped, assaulted

SUKKUR: A man along with his accomplices has allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and been sexually assaulting her for a week in Khairpur district, after her father had failed to pay interest amount on borrowed money.

Reports said Subhan Phulpoto, resident of Warrio Phulpoto of Khairpur district, alleged that he had borrowed Rs20,000 from a man, Altaf Phulpoto, on interest. Later, Altaf had demanded Rs150,000 as interest, though he had already paid the actual amount with interest. Meanwhile, the man, Altaf along with his accomplices, attacked Subhan’s house and had taken away his 12-year-old daughter Nabilla and injured his wife Amina and his mother Gullan, when they offered resistance. Subhan said the accused has been sexually assaulting his daughter for a week, while the jurisdiction police of Ahmedpur had not yet entertained his complaint against the alleged criminals. The father of the victim had also demanded the authorities to recover his daughter and arrest the criminals who had kidnapped her.