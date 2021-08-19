Siraj greets Mullah Haibatullah

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has greeted leadership of Emirat-e-Islami Afghanistan over their great success after a long struggle.

In a letter addressed to head (Amirul Momineen) of Emarat-e-Islami, Mullah Haibatullah, the JI top leader has assured support of his party, its leaders and workers for re-construction of Afghanistan and achieving long-lasting peace in the country. “You achieved the historic success by the grace of Almighty Allah and rid the country of foreign occupational powers,” Sirajul Haq said. He pointed out that Afghanistan was facing many challenges like restoration of peace and reconstruction of war-torn country, expressing the conference that the new Afghan leadership enjoys all wisdom and sincerity to accomplish these tasks.