Intensity of fourth corona wave rises

ISLAMABAD: The intensity of fourth wave of coronavirus continues as seventy-two more people died and 3,669 people tested positive due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, tally of fatalities has soared to 24,478. Total number of positive cases stand at 1.12 million. Some 53,644 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 3,669 came out positive. The positivity ratio stands at currently 6.8%. Some 989,013 patients have recovered while active cases stand at 88,588.