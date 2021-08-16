Campuses celebrate I-Day

LAHORE : Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore celebrated Independence Day with a cake-cutting ceremony and an exhibition of rare photographs.

According to a press release, ITU VC Prof Dr Sarfaraz Khurshid said, “We at ITU through our research, teaching and outreach are striving to achieve national goals.”

Later, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun led the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ tree plantation drive on ITU’s Barki Road campus. He planted a sampling along with the VC. Meanwhile, Virtual University also celebrated the Independence Day.