5 held, arms seized in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested five suspects and seized arms and ammunition in a search and strike operation carried out in Tup Takhtikhel and Bragai villages on Sunday, officials said.

The police PRO, Shahid Hameed, told the media that taking serious notice of the crimes in Tup Takhtikhel and Bragai villages, District Police Officer Imran Khan directed DSP Serai Naurang, Murad Khan Wazir and SHO Zaheer Khan to conduct raids and arrest the criminal elements roaming in the villages.

He said that heavy police contingent under the supervision of DSP Naurang Circle Murad Khan Wazir and led by SHO raided the hideouts of the criminals and arrested five suspects including an outlaw for the prevention of crime.

He said that during the operation, the data of 102 suspects was checked through CRVS system, adding, the police recovered Kalashnikov, two repeater 12 bore, rifle 12 bore, two guns, five pistols and different bore cartridges from the possession of the accused and registered cases against the arrested accused.