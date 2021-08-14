Spread the positive light rays

The date, August 14, 1947, serves as a reminder of life challenging sacrifices of millions of people who had to leave their homes in search of dignified lives. On the auspicious day of August 14, i.e. Independence Day, we reaffirm our resolve to live up to the ideals of our founding fathers and pay homage to the heroic struggle of all leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Pakistan Lighting LED (Pvt) Limited is a leading local lighting solution company in Pakistan. Established in 2019 with a mission to serve the Nation by providing fully-equipped lighting solutions with the best and superior quality lighting products in all segments of professional and consumer markets of Pakistan with absolute technical backup support and after-sales services. We have introduced ourselves as one of the leading manufacturers of industrial & domestic lighting products with state-of-the-art production and testing facilities under one roof. We have a wide product range that covers all the basic requirements of our reputed customers.

Pakistan Lighting is an organisation for manufacturing and assembling lighting products that are procured from leading factories of a wide range of LED lighting products. Our company deals with various types of high-quality indoor and outdoor lighting products such as street lights, solar street lights, floodlights, high bay lights, canopy lights, LED panels, LED tubes, LED down lighters and many more. We observe the high level of quality for obtaining raw materials for these lighting products. Hence, all sourced lighting products are sent for multi-stage quality testing to ensure maximum satisfaction of the clients all across the country. Our range of lighting products caters specific needs of clients meeting all international quality standards.

Pakistan lighting management team pleases to announce that we are also enlisted with GHQ’s Engineer-In-Chief’s Branch. We are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and also a member of the Pakistan Green Building Council.

The Organisation has been serving the LED lighting products successfully intending to provide its customers with some quality lighting products and also aims to maintain the status of high-level customer satisfaction. We assure you peace of mind in terms of genuine material and quality while dealing with us. We have a highly dedicated, qualified and professional management team to look after all types of lighting products, made and assembled in Pakistan in our factory and imported version of high-quality lighting products duly certified and supported by international certification with genuine warranty.

Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani!

Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad!