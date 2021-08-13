FIR quashed against child in Bhong: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Ashrafi has said that the FIR registered against an eight-year-old child in Bhong incident has been quashed. He said was addressing a press conference on Thursday. He said that after renovation work, the temple had been handed over to the Hindu community. He said four offices have been functioning to maintain law and order in Muharram. He said that the code of conduct has been issued with the signatures of the leaders of all sects. “The sanctities of all sects are respected, and no one will be allowed to commit takfir and make derogatory remarks in the country,” he said. He said that implementation of corona SOPs should be ensured and caution should be exercised in mosques and Imambargahs. He said that four coordination offices are working to maintain law and order in Muharram. “In case of any complaint, our WhatsApp number can be contacted,” he said. Mr Ashrafi said that the enemy wants to spread chaos in the country and Afghanistan in the neighborhood is blaming Pakistan instead of taking over its system and responsibilities. “We consider Afghanistan as a brother, if there is peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan will also have peace, Pakistan is not alone diplomatically at the moment, all Islamic countries are with Pakistan,” he said, adding that OIC's stance is the same as Pakistan's.