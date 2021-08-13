Concern over move against PU Gujranwala Campus

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) Executive Council held a meeting here on Thursday to express concern over what it termed "ill intentions" of the Punjab government to occupy the university Gujranwala Campus. The meeting discussed issues related to ante/due date appointments, disparity reduction allowance and utility allowance.

The elected representatives of the PUASA unanimously condemned the ‘anti-educational’ policies of the Punjab government and demanded the withdrawal of its notification regarding Punjab University Gujranwala Campus. The PUASA Executive Council rejected any such designs of depriving the university of its valuable assets. Punjab University’s Gujranwala Campus was established in 2005 with university’s own financial resources and since then thousands of its graduates have already graduated.

PUASA observed that thousands of students were studying on campus whose future had been put at risk. A general body meeting has also been scheduled on August 17 to seek the community’s collective wisdom and to plan the future course of action. A strong reaction from the civil society of Gujranwala is also on the cards.