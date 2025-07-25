Philippines couple ties knot in flooded church amid Typhoon Wipha

Determined to walk down the aisle, a Philippine based couple defied all the odds and tied the knot in a church flooded with water.

Typhoon Wipha has wreaked havoc in East Asian states, including the Phillipines, however, it could not stop Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar from getting married on Tuesday, July 22.

The pictures from the event show Aguilar in classic white bridal dress walking down the aisle in flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, with her legs submerged in knee-deep water.

The groom and the guests also waded through flood water to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking about their decision, Verdillo said, “We just mustered enough courage. We decide today because it is a sacrifice in itself. But there will be more sacrifices if we don’t push through today.”

The pair had been together for a decade and decided to continue with their scheduled marriage ceremony despite typhoon Wipha because “challenges won’t ever be over”.

The groom added, “It’s just a test. This is one of the struggles that we’ve overcome.”

The extraordinary wedding took place after Typhoon Wipha wreaked havoc across the Philippines, leaving seven dead and over a million affected.