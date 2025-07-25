King Charles receives warning about Prince Harry, Meghan's big bombshell

King Charles receives warning about Prince Harry, Meghan's next bombshell

Buckingham Palace has been warned of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next big move amid shocking reports about their Netflix deal.

According to the sources, the Montecito couple's multi-year deal with Netflix will not be renewed after it expired in September.

Now, a royal expert is reflecting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming possible bombshell in the form of a new memoir, which could create new tension for King Charles and the royal family.

In conversation with Express, Richard Fitzwilliams said that the parents of Archie and Lilibet have to maintain their luxurious lifestyle, which might be difficult without a lucrative Netflix deal.

He shared, “What would sell is another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family. The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir, and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life."

Richard added, "When you have unhappy exiles, you either have reconciliation or you have trouble. I can’t see Meghan and Harry wanting to change their lifestyle. This devastating blow from Netflix raises the question of how they fund it without dishing more dirt."

The royal commentator believes that if royals know something the world doesn't, then they will be "very worried."

"The Royal Family have not forgotten the devastating interview on Oprah and must be hoping they (Harry and Meghan) find a source of revenue very quickly," Richard shared.