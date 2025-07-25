Apple announce ‘AppleCare One’ plan for multiple devices

Apple has introduced the AppleCare One subscription plan for technical support and an extended warranty for its products.

The newly announced plan starts at $20 per month for up to three products. Except for this, each additional device would cost $5.99.

AppleCare One plan cover multiple devices, so that instead of paying separately for each device, one can secure their MacBook Air, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPad Pro with just one $20 subscription.

Moreover, it includes all AppleCare+ benefits, such as theft and loss coverage, 24/7 expert support, accidental damage protection, and battery service.

This plan covers new Apple products and even older devices (up to four years old) if they are in good condition.

When an old Apple device is traded in with Apple Care, no worries! The AppleCare coverage will move to your new device, and the old one will be taken off the plan.

Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing, Bob Borchers, said, “At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences.”

Apple announced the ‘AppleCare One’ plan that covers multiple devices

Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on like iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value.

AppleCare One was launched in the US on July 24 at 8 a.m.ET.

What devices are eligible for AppleCare One?

iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad are eligible for AppleCare One.