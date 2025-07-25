Inside Princess Anne's thoughtful gesture at Hindu temple visit

Princess Anne, 74, has been praised for her thoughtful gesture during a recent visit to a Hindu temple in Northamptonshire.

The Princess Royal removed her shoes as a sign of respect, following the traditional Hindu custom of taking off shoes before entering a temple to maintain purity and spirituality.

On July 17, Princess Anne visited the Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) to celebrate the charity's decades-long contribution to the local community.

The WDHA, established in the early 1970s, has been a pillar of the community, providing a hub for local volunteers to come together and make a difference. After years of fundraising, the group purchased a building that became the Sanatan Hindu Mandir, a central meeting place for the community.

During her visit, Princess Anne was welcomed with traditional Hindu customs, including a garland ceremony. She was accompanied by James Saunders Watson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire.

The royal guests met with volunteers and local dignitaries, and watched a vibrant folk dance performance celebrating India's rich cultural heritage. A commemorative plaque was also unveiled to mark the special occasion.

The visit concluded with the formal presentation of the King's Award for Voluntary Service, recognizing the WDHA's dedication to the community.

"Volunteers are an integral part of our success, and this award is in recognition of their valuable contribution," said a spokesperson for the association.

WDHA Chair Vinod Patel reflected on the honour, saying, "The visit helped to highlight generations of volunteers whose dedication made this possible."