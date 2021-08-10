Punjab Sustainable Highway Project discussed

LAHORE:A kick-off meeting with fact-finding mission comprising team of Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for “Punjab Sustainable Highway Development Project” was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Board on Monday.

The objective of the meeting was to initiate discussion on project impact, outcomes, outputs (scope), estimated cost, financing and implementation arrangement and terms and conditions of the proposed loan. The Project involves construction of approximately 535 km of dual carriageway highway section between various cities in the Punjab province.

The Project also involves rehabilitation of the existing carriageway as well as new construction of a second carriageway within the Right of Way available and acquired where needed. This will improve transportation system through up-gradation and dualization of highway network.