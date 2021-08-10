Royals prevail over Warriors in KPL match

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals prevailed over Overseas Warriors by five wickets in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match at the Muzaffarabad Ground Monday.

Kamran Ghulam (47) helped Warriors reach 145-6 in 20 overs while Royals succeeded in hitting the target in 19 overs. For Royals, hard hitting Mukhtar Ahmed (45), skipper Shoaib Malik (36) and Sharjeel Khan (35) chipped in with important innings to take Royals home. For Warriors, Musa Khan (3-27) was the pick of bowlers.

Earlier, Salman Arshad (3-25) helped Royals restrict Warriors to a low total. Azam Khan’s (32 off 40 balls) slow innings served no good to Warriors’ cause against some accurate bowling attack from Royals. Earlier, on Sunday evening Rawalakot Hawks and Kotli Lions match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.