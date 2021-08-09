Police arrest wanted criminal

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police arrested a most-wanted criminal Shaho Teghani on Sunday. Teghani was involved in several cases of heinous nature and carried a head money of Rs0.7 million

The Sukkur Police, after receiving information about the presence of a gang of dacoits in the Baghiriji area, raided the spot and after an encounter with the dacoits managed to arrest Shaho Teghani. Separately, the Sukkur Police shot dead a criminal, identified as Mashooq Ali Shaikh, who along with his accomplices had looted the people in the limits of Police Station Rustam. Police recovered a Kalashnikov from Mashooq.