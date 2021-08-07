PUC, IHC delegation to visit Sadiqabad

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Interfaith Harmony Council (IHC) led by Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi will visit Sadiqabad to express solidarity with the Hindu community.

The leadership of different religious schools of thought and renowned scholars from across the country have condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple on the outskirts of Sadiqabad and called for arresting the perpetrators. The clerics said Islam is a religion of peace, security, tolerance and affection. Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan are the guardians for the rights of minorities and the elements who created this distress defamed Islam, Muslims and Pakistan.

In a joint statement issued by the Pakistan Ulema Council, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Pir Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Noman Hashir, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi and Maulana Ammar Nazir Baloch said it is the responsibility of Muslims and the state of Pakistan to protect the worship places, lives, property and dignity of the minorities residing in Pakistan.